Tony Khan Says Goldberg In ROH Is 'Never Going To Happen,' Leaves Door Open For Him Working In AEW

AEW has provided the likes of Sting, Chris Jericho and Christian Cage a platform to write the final chapters of their illustrious careers. Could Goldberg be the next to seize the day?

During the ROH Supercard of Honor post-event media scrum, AEW/ROH Owner Tony Khan ruled out the possibility of Goldberg wrestling for ROH but left the door open for the WWE Hall of Famer to wrestle in AEW.

"Goldberg in Ring of Honor is never going to happen," Khan said emphatically. "However, I do think that [Goldberg acquisition] would be interesting for AEW. That is another great example of the differences between AEW and Ring of Honor. AEW has a bigger budget, but I try to take the production values of AEW and use some of the synergies so ROH can leverage AEW's great production team and assets.

"But, at the same time, it's also great for AEW to develop young wrestlers, to have some of the top stars come here [to ROH] and represent that company. At the same time, there are things I would do in AEW that are more expensive. There are things in ROH that are more catered to a hardcore fanbase. I know we can bring in wrestlers that people will be excited to see, but that might not necessarily translate to a huge Neilsen rating. Although ROH has done record live gates and revenue over the past year or so, I don't want to do something out of character [by bringing in Goldberg]."

Khan then admitted that signing Goldberg would be "out of character" for AEW, too, but AEW would be able to entertain the idea due to its considerably higher budget.

Earlier this year, Khan made headlines when he said that he was paying "close attention" to Golbderg's free agency. Goldberg wrapped up his WWE stint with a loss to Roman Reigns at last year's Elimination Chamber. Subsequently, the 56-year-old Goldberg claimed that WWE owed him a retirement match, making it clear that he was not ready to hang up his tights just yet.