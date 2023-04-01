Sami Zayn And Charlotte Flair Make Their Cases To Main Event Night 1 Of WWE WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night spectacle that boasts plenty of highly anticipated matches. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is a lock to headline the second night, but Sami Zayn and Charlotte Flair believe their respective bouts should main event night one of WrestleMania 39.

In an interview with ESPN, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn spoke about the Bloodline storyline, which will culminate for them at WrestleMania when they challenge the Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. According to Zayn, the story has been strong enough to warrant the top spot on the card.

"Headlining, main event, whatever... These sometimes are bragging terms but my opinion, best story wins. This has been the story that's carried the company for a year. It's broken records with seemingly every metric we have, be it ratings being up, merchandise numbers being up, social media engagement... We'll just see where it all ends up, but I think the story has spoken for itself."

Flair, meanwhile, questioned why her match with Rhea Ripley shouldn't be the main event during a conversation with Out of Character with Ryan Satin. While she's a fan of Zayn and Owens, she noted that her storyline with the Judgment Day member has been "three years in the making." Furthermore, she believes that the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble should be given the same treatment as the winner of the Men's match.

"If we don't close, like am I going to be disappointed? Sure. But is it going to take away from the match and the moment and how we feel? No. I just go, 'How do we as women know that, like, well why is theirs [men's Royal Rumble match] guaranteed and ours isn't?'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN and Out of Character with Ryan Satin with an h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.