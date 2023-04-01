Stacy Keibler Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame: 'I Will Always Be A Superfan'

Stacy Keibler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this weekend, commemorating a career that saw her realize a lifelong dream. During her speech, which you can watch a snippet of on WWE's YouTube channel, she discussed her time as a sports entertainer and what it's meant to her throughout the years, noting that she's still tuned into the WWE product.

During Keibler's speech, the titantron showed a photo of her sporting an NWO t-shirt and holding up a Bret Hart sign at a televised event back in the day. Her entire wrestling career was driven by a desire to meet "The Hitman," according to Keibler, and it all blossomed from there.

"I was a superfan first and I will always be a superfan. I saw an ad for a dance contest to be the next WCW Nitro Girl. I was a dancer, so I thought, well, if I enter it, I make it to the finals, maybe I could meet Bret Hart," she recalled.

Back then, however, Keibler never expected to become a WWE Superstar, and she certainly didn't envision rising to the top of the wrestling industry during her run with the company. "Never in a million years did I think I'd win, that I'd make a career out of it, that my life would change forever. And never did I think that the little girl from Baltimore who sat in the stands wearing her NWO shirt would have the biggest 'pinch-me' moment of all, being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE with an h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.