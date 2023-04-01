Paul Heyman Calls Cody Rhodes 'A Disruptor,' Says He's Already Changed The Game

Tomorrow night at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes will attempt to finish his story when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. From WWE to AEW and back to WWE, it certainly hasn't been a straightforward path for "The American Nightmare." Yet since his return to the company one year ago, he's won every single match he's competed in, including the men's Royal Rumble match in January. Now he'll attempt to do what his father Dusty was never able to accomplish, and that's win the world championship. And if you ask Paul Heyman, who was a recent guest on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," that's what makes this story different from any other.

"Cody's not about acceptance," Heyman began, contrasting Cody's story with that of Sami Zayn. "Cody is a completely different story than has ever been told, and it's the most basic human emotion everyone can relate to."

That emotion Heyman speaks of is jealousy, something that Reigns has attempted to poke at in the build-up to their match this weekend by reminding Cody that Dusty helped shape the superstar Roman has become. "With the recent passing of a parent," Heyman continued, "there's jealousy and there's envy, because what you find out is that you had to share that parent with other people in life."

Heyman believes that no matter how personal things have gotten in recent weeks, not a single thing needed to be manufactured. "We knew the truth was the most compelling, riveting, gripping story we could tell all the way to WrestleMania," he said, adding that the thought of disrespecting Dusty never crossed their minds. "We all love Dusty, and just me saying that, when Cody watches this, something inside him is going to go, 'Ugh."