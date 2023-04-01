GCW Effy's Big Gay Brunch 6 Live Coverage (4/1): Effy, Allie Katch & Dark Sheik Vs. Charles Mason, Billy Dixon & Parrow, More
Game Changer Wrestling presents EFFY's Big Gay Brunch 6 from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, as part of The Collective.
Game Changer Wrestling presents EFFY's Big Gay Brunch 6 from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, as part of The Collective. For fans unfamiliar with EFFY's Big Gay Brunch, the event celebrates professional wrestling's LGBTQ talent and community. Eight matches are currently scheduled for the show, including EFFY, Allie Katch, and Dark Sheik taking on Charles Mason, Parrow, and Billy Dixon. Mason has been targeting Katch in the last few months, and the pair recently collided in a steel cage match at GCW Ransom 2023, which saw the former GCW Tag Team Champion emerge victorious after previously tasting two defeats against her rival in singles action.
Announced card prior to the show
* THRUSSY (EFFY, Allie Katch, and Dark Sheik) vs. Mason's Mercenaries (Charles Mason, Billy Dixon, and Parrow)
* Fred Rosser vs. Karam
* Max The Impaler vs. Vipress
* Kidd Bandit vs. Sawyer Wreck
* Aaron Rourke, Ashton Starr, B3CCA, Rico Gonzalez, and Dillon McQueen vs. Anton Voorhees, Da Shade, Abigail Warren, and Money Power Respect (Marco Mayur and Fabuloso Fabricio)
* Keita Murray vs. Jai Vidal vs. AC Mack vs. Honest John
* Steph De Lander vs. Sandra Moone
* Carlos Romo vs. Devon Monroe
EFFY Speaks and Opening Match
- EFFY opened the show with J-Rose and Pollo Del Mar. EFFY spoke about Big Gay Brunch and its success. EFFY brought Susan "Tex" Green into the ring to welcome everybody to the show. AC Mack came down to the ring. Green got ready to fight. Mack retreated. Mack spoke on the microphone and requested that everyone got out of his ring. Green punched Mack off the apron.
Richie Coy vs. Jai Vidal vs. AC Mack vs. Honest John
A double superkick sent Mack out of the ring. Coy and Vidal fought. Coy leaped off the top turnbuckle and connected with a missile dropkick. Mack entered and collided with Coy. Coy attempted a pin on Mack. John entered a battled Coy.
Vidal sent Mack over the top rope. Vidal began to build momentum. John stopped him in his tracks. Mack broke up John's pin attempt. Mack delivered double knees to Vidal in the corner and followed up with a basement dropkick.
Coy and Mack went back and forth on the apron. Mack sent Coy to the floor with a big boot. Mack was taken off the apron by a springboard dropkick from John. Vidal dived to the floor after leaping off John's back. Mack flattened John in the ring. Coy delivered a DDT to Mack. Vidal sent Coy down with a dropkick.
All four wrestlers in the match exchanged blows. John and Coy fought in the center of the ring. John sent Coy into the corner with a dropkick. Vidal delivered a sitout powerbomb to John. Mack broke up Vidal's pinfall attempt. Mack performed a Pedigree on Coy from the top turnbuckle to win.
Winner: AC Mack via pinfall
Singles Action
Keita Murray vs. Devon Monroe
Monroe took Murray down with two arm drags and a dropkick. Murray replied with a shoulder tackle. Monroe delivered a springboard arm drag. Murray pulled Monroe's leg down against the rope. Murray continued to target Monroe's left leg.
Monroe fought back and attempted a cover. Murray responded with a double kick to the face. Murray followed up with a cover. Murray went back to working on Monroe's left leg. Murray applied a standing leg submission. Monroe escaped.
Monroe unleashed a flurry of strikes. Monroe sent Murray down. Murray caught Monroe's crossbody attempt from the top. Monroe landed a twisting suplex and went for a cover. Murray connected with a knee to the face and followed up by planting Monroe into the canvas. Murray locked in a crab. Monroe eventually broke the hold by grabbing the bottom rope.
Monroe and Murray exchanged blows in the center of the ring. Monroe landed a neckbreaker and a satellite DDT. Murray kicked out of the pinfall attempt that followed. Murray and Monroe traded slaps. Murray delivered two low blows and planted Monroe into the mat to pick up the victory.
Winner: Keita Murray via pinfall
Sandra Moone against Steph De Lander
- Steph De Lander briefly spoke on the microphone before the match and said Big Gay Brunch sold out because of her.
Steph De Lander vs. Sandra Moone
De Lander backed Moone into the corner after locking up. De Lander sent Moone down. De Lander ran into the turnbuckles as Moone moved out of the way. Moone delivered repeated strikes in the corner. Moone rolled through and attempted a pin after being on De Lander's shoulders.
The bout headed to the floor. De Lander and Moone exchanged chops. De Lander sent Moone into the ring post.