GCW Effy's Big Gay Brunch 6 Live Coverage (4/1): Effy, Allie Katch & Dark Sheik Vs. Charles Mason, Billy Dixon & Parrow, More

- EFFY opened the show with J-Rose and Pollo Del Mar. EFFY spoke about Big Gay Brunch and its success. EFFY brought Susan "Tex" Green into the ring to welcome everybody to the show. AC Mack came down to the ring. Green got ready to fight. Mack retreated. Mack spoke on the microphone and requested that everyone got out of his ring. Green punched Mack off the apron.

Richie Coy vs. Jai Vidal vs. AC Mack vs. Honest John

A double superkick sent Mack out of the ring. Coy and Vidal fought. Coy leaped off the top turnbuckle and connected with a missile dropkick. Mack entered and collided with Coy. Coy attempted a pin on Mack. John entered a battled Coy.

Vidal sent Mack over the top rope. Vidal began to build momentum. John stopped him in his tracks. Mack broke up John's pin attempt. Mack delivered double knees to Vidal in the corner and followed up with a basement dropkick.

Coy and Mack went back and forth on the apron. Mack sent Coy to the floor with a big boot. Mack was taken off the apron by a springboard dropkick from John. Vidal dived to the floor after leaping off John's back. Mack flattened John in the ring. Coy delivered a DDT to Mack. Vidal sent Coy down with a dropkick.

All four wrestlers in the match exchanged blows. John and Coy fought in the center of the ring. John sent Coy into the corner with a dropkick. Vidal delivered a sitout powerbomb to John. Mack broke up Vidal's pinfall attempt. Mack performed a Pedigree on Coy from the top turnbuckle to win.

Winner: AC Mack via pinfall