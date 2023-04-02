GCW Gringo Loco's The Wrld On Lucha 2023 Live Coverage (1/4): Gringo Loco Vs. Psycho Clown, El Hijo Del Vikingo In Action, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Gringo Loco's The Wrld on Lucha 2023 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Game Changer Wrestling presents Gringo Loco's The Wrld on Lucha 2023 from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, as part of The Collective. Six matches are penciled in for the show, including a bout between Gringo Loco and Psycho Clown. It will be the second time the two wrestlers have faced each other in GCW after they collided in a Falls Count Anywhere match at GCW If I Die First in February 2022; Clown picked up the win that night. "The Base God" faces Clown just 24 hours after participating in the Grab the Brass Ring Doors, Ladders, and Chairs match at Joey Janela's Spring Break 7. Elsewhere, El Hijo del Vikingo is set to step into the ring with Laredo Kid. The pair will meet for the first time since Kid defeated Vikingo in the finals of the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Showcenter Tournament in October 2022.

Announced card prior to the show

* Gringo Loco vs. Psycho Clown

* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Laredo Kid

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. La Familia de Tijuana (Bestia 666 and Damian 666)

* Komander, Arez, and Aramis vs. Black Taurus, Los Vipers (Toxin and Latigo)

* Sexy Star vs. Dulce Tormenta

* Tony Deppen vs. Negro Casas