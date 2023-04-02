GCW Gringo Loco's The Wrld On Lucha 2023 Live Coverage (1/4): Gringo Loco Vs. Psycho Clown, El Hijo Del Vikingo In Action, More
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Gringo Loco's The Wrld on Lucha 2023 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.
Game Changer Wrestling presents Gringo Loco's The Wrld on Lucha 2023 from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, as part of The Collective. Six matches are penciled in for the show, including a bout between Gringo Loco and Psycho Clown. It will be the second time the two wrestlers have faced each other in GCW after they collided in a Falls Count Anywhere match at GCW If I Die First in February 2022; Clown picked up the win that night. "The Base God" faces Clown just 24 hours after participating in the Grab the Brass Ring Doors, Ladders, and Chairs match at Joey Janela's Spring Break 7. Elsewhere, El Hijo del Vikingo is set to step into the ring with Laredo Kid. The pair will meet for the first time since Kid defeated Vikingo in the finals of the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Showcenter Tournament in October 2022.
Announced card prior to the show
* Gringo Loco vs. Psycho Clown
* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Laredo Kid
* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. La Familia de Tijuana (Bestia 666 and Damian 666)
* Komander, Arez, and Aramis vs. Black Taurus, Los Vipers (Toxin and Latigo)
* Sexy Star vs. Dulce Tormenta
* Tony Deppen vs. Negro Casas
Scramble Match Opens The Show
Bobby Flaco vs. Mago vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Shane Mercer vs. Willie Mack in a Scramble match
All six competitors locked hands as the match got underway. Music played and Mack performed a dance routine. Mack also did the worm and reversed worm. Flaco took Mack down with headscissors. Mago dived through the ropes. Mago springboarded off the bottom rope and landed a DDT on Cartwheel. Flaco scaled the ropes and connected with a cutter on Mago.
Mercer entered the ring and fought Flaco. Mercer put Flaco on the apron and Mack slammed him down onto the edge of the ring. Mercer and Mack exchanged blows in the ring. Mack dived over the ropes and took out a handful of wrestlers on the floor. Flaco leaped from the top turnbuckle to the outside. Mago soared through the ropes. Mercer performed a moonsault from the ropes. Cartwheel did a twisted dive.
Lloyd drove Mago into the mat. Flaco landed a DDT on Lloyd. Mack knocked Flaco down with a spinning kick. Mercer launched Mack across the ring. Mercer slammed Mago into the mat. Flaco caught Cartwheel in the air with a cutter. Mercer slammed Flaco into the canvas. Mack powerbombed Mercer. Mago spiked Mack with a tornado DDT. Cartwheel pinned Mago after connecting with a corkscrew leap from the top.
Winner: Jack Cartwheel via pinfall
Sexy Star against Dulce Tormenta
Sexy Star vs. Dulce Tormenta