GCW If I Die First 2022 card
AJ Gray (c) vs. Allie Katch for the GCW Extreme Championship
Psycho Clown vs. Gringo Loco
Mike Bailey vs. Jimmy Lloyd
Laredo Kid vs. Blake Christian
Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. Dante Leon & Ninja Mack
Dr. Wagner vs. Joey Janela
Matthew Justice vs. John Wayne Murdoch
Deranged vs. Atticus Cogar vs. ASF vs. Alex Zayne vs. Dark Sheik vs. Grim Reefer in a Scramble Match
