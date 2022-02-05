Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW If I Die First 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

GCW If I Die First 2022 card

AJ Gray (c) vs. Allie Katch for the GCW Extreme Championship

Psycho Clown vs. Gringo Loco

Mike Bailey vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Laredo Kid vs. Blake Christian

Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. Dante Leon & Ninja Mack

Dr. Wagner vs. Joey Janela

Matthew Justice vs. John Wayne Murdoch

Deranged vs. Atticus Cogar vs. ASF vs. Alex Zayne vs. Dark Sheik vs. Grim Reefer in a Scramble Match

