Last night’s Fight Club 2 – Houston event, presented by Game Changer Wrestling, featured some brutal action including a main event steel cage deathmatch between Atticus Cogar, Sadika, Jimmy Lloyd, & Chris Carter.
GCW gained a lot of buzz recently surrounding their The WRLD on GCW event, which took place on January 23. On that night, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made his in-ring debut with the promotion, and AEW’s Jon Moxley successfully defended the GCW World Title.
You can see the full results below:
– Jordan Oliver defeated Chris Carter, Low Rider, & Grim Reefer
– Allie Katch defeated Mysterious Q
– Ninja Mack defeated Nick Wayne
– Loko Wrestling Champion: Sam Stackhouse defeated Dante Leon (New champion)
– Atticus Cogar defeated Gino Medina
– Effy defeated Bryan Keith
– Blake Christian defeated Gringo Loco, Mascara Dorada, & ASF
– Steel Cage Death Match: Atticus Cogar defeated Sadika, Jimmy Lloyd, & Chris Carter
You can see highlights from the event below:
.@ChrisCarterProW has passed on. @TheJimmyLLoyd #GCWvsLoko2 @GCWrestling_ @LokoWrestling
▶️https://t.co/dTiAT6tud8 pic.twitter.com/OL4sRl0bAR
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 5, 2022
.@Mascaradorada24 vaults over the top rope to hit a hurricanrana to the floor!#GCWvsLoko2 @GCWrestling_ @LokoWrestling
▶️https://t.co/dTiAT6tud8 pic.twitter.com/DqijTZxR10
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 5, 2022
Avalanche Blockbuster #GCWvsLOKO2 @EFFYlives pic.twitter.com/euGiHZrrvF
— 𝖆𝖘𝖍 𝖉𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 (@AshDabbath) February 5, 2022
.@EndseekerLeon with a bulldog off the stage and through a pair of doors!#GCWvsLoko2 @GCWrestling_ @LokoWrestling
▶️https://t.co/dTiAT6tud8 pic.twitter.com/Z4O6avON0D
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 5, 2022
.@AllieKATCH with a rolling DVD!#GCWvsLoko2 @GCWrestling_ @LokoWrestling
▶️https://t.co/dTiAT6tud8 pic.twitter.com/WCenyUtlPX
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 5, 2022
