Last night’s Fight Club 2 – Houston event, presented by Game Changer Wrestling, featured some brutal action including a main event steel cage deathmatch between Atticus Cogar, Sadika, Jimmy Lloyd, & Chris Carter.

GCW gained a lot of buzz recently surrounding their The WRLD on GCW event, which took place on January 23. On that night, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made his in-ring debut with the promotion, and AEW’s Jon Moxley successfully defended the GCW World Title.

You can see the full results below:

– Jordan Oliver defeated Chris Carter, Low Rider, & Grim Reefer

– Allie Katch defeated Mysterious Q

– Ninja Mack defeated Nick Wayne

– Loko Wrestling Champion: Sam Stackhouse defeated Dante Leon (New champion)

– Atticus Cogar defeated Gino Medina

– Effy defeated Bryan Keith

– Blake Christian defeated Gringo Loco, Mascara Dorada, & ASF

– Steel Cage Death Match: Atticus Cogar defeated Sadika, Jimmy Lloyd, & Chris Carter

You can see highlights from the event below:

