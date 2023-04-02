Roman Reigns Never Knew How Close WWE Came To Getting The Rock For WrestleMania

Before Cody Rhodes was confirmed as Roman Reigns' challenger at WWE WrestleMania 39, there were rumors of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson facing the "Tribal Chief" at the event. Despite being an integral part of that potential match, however, Reigns has no idea how close WWE came to booking his Hollywood A-lister cousin for the "Show of Shows."

During an interview with BT Sport, Roman Reigns told Ariel Helwani that he lets Paul Heyman deal with these matters. With Heyman by his side, Reigns only has to concentrate on the things that he should be focusing on.

"Some of the stuff I don't necessarily want on my plate, so that's why I have a special counsel that is so brilliant because we're able to, you know, sift through the things, filter through the things, that I need to worry about and the things that I don't need to worry about," Reigns said.

However, Reigns went on to praise Johnson's business acumen and intelligence, while also reiterating that he wasn't aware of any plans that WWE or his cousin might have had for this year's WrestleMania. Johnson has teased a match with his cousin in the past, but Reigns hasn't paid much attention to the situation.

According to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he's far too focused on the Bloodline storyline to be concerned with rumors and other projects. That's why he hasn't starred in more movies, etc. "I'm never out. I'm always in. If I'm not producing, I'm directing... I'm always a part of it. I'm always thinking and grinding Bloodline. It never shuts off, so for me, it's a built-in situation."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport with an h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.