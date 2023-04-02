Possible Match Order For Night 2 Of WWE WrestleMania

Sad news for anyone holding out hope of Brock Lesnar and Omos main eventing night two of WrestleMania, the possible match order has been set for the finale of the "Showcase of The Immortals."

Fightful Select is reporting that as of Saturday night, the Sunday plan for WrestleMania had Lesnar and Omos kicking off the show, while Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will close the event.

Here is the current lineup for night two of WrestleMania 39:

-Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

-Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

-WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

-WWE Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

-Hell In A Cell Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor

-Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Not only is there time for this lineup to change but there is still time for matches to be added, as evidenced by last night's impromptu bout between Pat McAfee and WrestleMania host The Miz. It also seems that like last night there will be no match on the Kickoff show. WrestleMania Kickoff shows have not had matches since WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Should this end up being the final lineup for the show, then this year also marks the shortest WrestleMania since the event became two nights, eight matches on night one and six matches on night two, only fourteen in total.

Night two of WrestleMania 39 is set to broadcast live at 8 pm ET, with the Kickoff show starting at 7 pm ET.