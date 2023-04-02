Bayley Closes The Book On Her WrestleMania Romance Novel

Bayley has spent the past several weeks comparing her WWE WrestleMania journey to a romance novel on social media as last night's match marked her first appearance at the "Show of Shows" in quite some time. Following Damage CTRL's loss to Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita at WrestleMania 39, however, the love story appears to be over.

Bayley took to Twitter on Sunday and seemingly bid farewell to WWE, but as is often the case with sports entertainers on social media, the tweet was shrouded in mystery and ambiguity. "And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end," she wrote. "Bye."

What could it all mean? Is Bayley referring to the end of her current storyline or something bigger? Is she messing with everyone? Some fans have speculated that the tweet signals the end of the Damage CTRL faction, while others believe that Bayley is on her way out of WWE. "Go where you're appreciated," one follower wrote in response to the tweet. Hopefully, these questions will be answered at WrestleMania 39 Night 2 or on tomorrow's episode of "WWE Raw."

Before her match at WrestleMania 39, Bayley shared an Instagram post about her experience thus far and what last night's match meant to her. "We get let down in love. We even let ourselves down in love. We're sometimes alone in love. But damn is it all worth it to just hold on to that love. A pandemic, a let down, an injury, cannot stop my loveeeee," she wrote while noting that all roads led to WrestleMania 39.