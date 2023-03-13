Bayley Refers To Her Current WWE WrestleMania Story As 'A Romance Novel'

Bayley is referring to her current storyline going into WrestleMania as "a romance novel." She drew the distinction on Twitter this afternoon as her plans for WrestleMania finally appear set in stone.

Bayley and her Damage CTRL cohorts have spent the past few months on "WWE Raw" feuding with Becky Lynch, and recently Lita joined the fray on Lynch's side. Two weeks ago on "Raw," Lynch and Lita won the Women's Tag Team Championships off of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai after Trish Stratus made her presence felt.

The following week, Stratus joined Lynch and Lita to explain her sudden return but was interrupted by the Damage CTRL trio. This helped set up a six-woman tag match for WrestleMania 39 with Damage CTRL facing Lynch, Lita, and Stratus. It will be Stratus' first match since facing Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in 2019.

Stratus has teased coming out of retirement to face Bayley dating as far back as August, appearing on "Raw" and stating that she could "go real quick from 'I am retired' to 'I was retired" as Damage CTRL interrupted her. However, in the past few days, Bayley has waxed poetically about how much she knows about both Lita and Stratus from her years as being a diehard fan of both.

The bout will also be Bayley's first WrestleMania match in a couple of years. She defended the SmackDown Women's Championship in 2020 but was limited to just an appearance at 2021's affair. She was not involved with last year's show after suffering an ACL tear in the summer of 2021 and having to endure her lengthy recovery.