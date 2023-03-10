Bayley Reveals 20-Year-Old Document To Prove She's Been Studying Lita 'For Decades'

Bayley may be heading into a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39 where Lita stands on the opposite side of the ring as her adversary, but things weren't always this way. Once upon a time, Bayley was a massive Lita fan. Today, Bayley dipped into her archives to dig up a page in an old notebook — dated October 27, 2002 — to showcase the high regard in which she once held Lita going back decades.

Sharing a glimpse at her fandom via Twitter, the musings of a 13-year-old Bayley display a fascination with Lita "doing stuff like no other woman has done." Lita certainly has been regarded as a trailblazer in women's wrestling over the years — for both her in-ring abilities and alternative look. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that she was a heavy influence on Bayley's dreams to one day become a talented professional wrestler in her own right. At one point, Bayley even regarded Lita as her dream match in wrestling — an encounter she's going to get in a few short weeks.

Iâ€™ve been studying you for decades. Your strengths and especially your weaknesses..😘😏#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/OGA07V5Ojp — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 10, 2023

But Bayley's trip down memory lane may have more nefarious intentions than just recalling the good old days. By her own admission, Bayley has been studying Lita for quite some time, and that means she knows her inside and out, strengths and weaknesses. Bayley will be looking to capitalize on that knowledge at WrestleMania when she teams up with her fellow Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in taking on Lita and the rest of her squad: Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. Lynch and Lita recently captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship a couple of weeks ago on "WWE Raw" adding further heat to this rivalry on the rise.