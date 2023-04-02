Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Say WWE WrestleMania 39 Win 'Exceeded Their Dreams'

Night one of WrestleMania 39 ended in historic fashion as long-time best friends Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ended the illustrious tag title reign of The Usos, becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champions for the first time in WWE.

When discussing what the victory meant to the two to Ariel Helwani of "BT Sport," Owens stated that despite envisioning a moment like this "hundreds of times," a wave of emotion hit him that he didn't expect once Zayn secured the three count. Zayn described what the moment meant to him, stating he and Owens never dreamed of the tag team titles main eventing WrestleMania.

"It actually exceeded our dreams if that's even possible," Zayn said. "When we first went to Ring of Honor, we actually said oh man, this might be ... these guys are really good and this is where we have to be, we have to win those tag team titles. So to go from that to this is wild, it's just wild."

Owens has had plenty of big moments in WWE among which was wrestling "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 38, while another is holding the Universal Championship. Despite having so many career-defining moments, Owens said he never thought he'd ever get the chance to pass those until the match with The Usos.

"My first WrestleMania actually, afterward I remember being interviewed for a WWE documentary and I said if my career ends tomorrow, I think that's okay, and then I've had 10 moments since then that I can't even put into words how I felt after," Owens said. "And I think tonight was the epitome of the moments that'll, in my life, in my career, when I look back on it, will leave me speechless and just bring me comfort that the career I had, I can look back on extremely proudly."