Shane McMahon Returns To WWE At WrestleMania 39, Appears To Injure Himself In Impromptu Match With The Miz

The son of Vince McMahon, the one-time 'Best in the World,' Shane McMahon, is back. After WrestleMania hosts Snoop Dogg and The Miz announced the grand total for WrestleMania weekend's attendance, Snoop Dogg called out somebody to wrestle The Miz, just like Pat McAfee did on night one. This time, The Miz was met by the returning Shane.

Tonight isn't The Miz's first WrestleMania encounter with Shane-O-Mac. The two faced off at WrestleMania 35, where Shane came out on top. Their match tonight seemed to be going in a similar direction until Shane appeared to hurt his knee during the impromptu match with The Miz. The apparent injury came after Shane attempted to leapfrog over the WrestleMania host. Shane's place in the match was subsequently taken by Snoop Dogg.

Shane had not been seen in WWE since the Royal Rumble in 2022. Last year's Royal Rumble was met with much chagrin from fans online, and an apparently "self-centered" Shane was at the center of some controversy around the event. Following reports of Shane's behavior backstage at the Royal Rumble, it was then reported that he was "quietly let go" from WWE. Vince McMahon was later reported to have told someone backstage that Shane "would never get another pop in this company as long as I'm around."

The return of the prodigal son comes right after news broke today that an announcement of WWE's sale to Endeavor is imminent. What Shane's involvement with the promotion could look like after a sale is unknown.