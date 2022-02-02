Shane McMahon’s WWE return has reportedly ended already.

As we’ve noted, WWE brought Shane back for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday. He worked the match as a competitor, but was also the lead producer and writer for the match. This led to major locker room heat for McMahon over the way he took charge of the booking and allegedly tried to make the match about himself. You can click here for the previous backstage report on Shane’s heat from The Rumble.

In an update, Ringside News reports that Shane has been “quietly let go” by WWE. It was noted that WWE creative writers were told in a “semi-quiet way” that “there will be no more creative discussions about Shane McMahon” and that they have now “moved on to other creative discussions.”

It was previously reported how Shane was scheduled to wrestle at WWE Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38, but now those plans have been 100% scrapped, according to the report. It was also reported earlier this week that plans called for Shane to work the RAW brand as a heel, but those plans have also been nixed.

The report also stated that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon had no choice but to take action against his own son due to the heat from The Rumble. Shane has not been a WWE employee for some time, and was “supposed to be involved in the XFL but then COVID-19 hit” and the league went into bankruptcy. WWE then brought Shane back for another run that began at The Rumble, but the run has already ended.

“Vince had no choice. Shane created chaos, had everyone in an uproar, pissed off everyone in the Rumble, openly buried other producers, and was changing things that Vince wanted. Vince had no other choice but to send him home,” a WWE source said.

The report also noted that Vince is “quietly” using the term “let go” to describe the situation with Shane. While the term “blackballed” has not been used, word from within WWE is that Shane was “pretty much ‘let go.'”

McMahon entered the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at #28 and was the 28th elimination, tossed out by Lesnar after 5 minutes and 38 seconds in. He picked up just one elimination and that was Kevin Owens. There is no confirmation on what WWE had planned for Shane at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Shane’s WWE status and abrupt exit.

