A new report has provided more information on WWE’s plans for Shane McMahon, who made his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, entering as #28, lasting just over five minutes in the match. It has since been claimed that he is set to be at WrestleMania 38 in some capacity.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that originally, Shane McMahon was supposed to be part of the upcoming Elimination Chamber match. This is taking place for the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia this month. The idea was that it would set up a storyline between him and Seth Rollins.

That is because WWE had planned to have Shane McMahon feud with Seth, and for the two men to face each other at WrestleMania 38. The idea was to also have their storyline be for the WWE Championship. However, with Shane not scheduled to be in the chamber, those plans have now changed. It is currently unclear what the new direction is for him in regards to ‘Mania.

Bobby Lashley will be defending his title inside of the steel structure, and Rollins is going to be involved. As well as that, Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, Riddle, and AJ Styles will all be competing for the WWE Championship.

On top of that, there is reportedly a lot of heat on Shane McMahon backstage following the Rumble. He was the lead producer for the men’s Rumble match, and a lot of ideas were changed throughout the day. Dave Meltzer has received a lot of off-handed remarks about him since that point.

In previous years, Shane has been involved in producing that match. But this year he took on a lead role for that. Apparently, he ended up rubbing people the wrong way on the day in regards to his production. Right now, there are no more advertised appearances for Shane McMahon in WWE. However, if he is to appear at WrestleMania in April, then he will likely pop up again in the coming weeks.

