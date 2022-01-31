Shane McMahon is reportedly booked for both the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38, according to Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer noted in Sunday’s daily update that Shane McMahon is on the WrestleMania 38 card, but as a few days ago, it still hasn’t been finalized.

Shane entered the Men’s Rumble match at number 28 and was eliminated by Brock Lesnar. Results of Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble are available here.

The Elimination Chamber is February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The last time Shane was there was at Super ShowDown in 2019, where he defeated Roman Reigns.

WrestleMania 38 is April 2 and 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. At WrestleMania 37, former WWE star Braun Strowman defeated Shane in a Steel Cage match.

Stay tuned for more updates about Shane McMahon!

