Triple H Won't Comment On Reports Of WWE Selling To Endeavor

WrestleMania 39 has come and gone, but WWE is set to dominate the headlines for some time, as reports have suggested that the company is set to be sold to Endeavor as soon as April 3.

Following the original report from "CNBC" stating the company would merge with the UFC to create one publicly-traded company, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was asked about the news during tonight's WrestleMania 39 press conference, sharing a unique no-comment response.

"Nope. I'm here to talk about WrestleMania, but I want to get it off the table so I want to talk about WrestleMania because it was epic and I don't think today we need to talk about anything past today," Triple H said.

The groundbreaking news came just prior to the second night of WrestleMania 39, with speculation that Ari Emanuel's Endeavor would own 51% of the company, while WWE shareholders would hold the other 49%. Along with the news came reports that Vince McMahon would still remain executive chairman, Endeavor President Mark Shapiro also working in the same role for the newly-established company, Nick Khan would serve as president of the wrestling business, and Dana White would remain president of the UFC side of things.

Although it's unclear whether it was a reference to the sale or not, Triple H closed his press conference by hinting something about the future.

"I can promise you this: no matter what happens here, WWE is going nowhere. We do what we do, just like it says when you tune in each week. Then. Now. Together. Forever. We're not going anywhere, we're just getting started."