Triple H On Cody Rhodes Losing To Roman Reigns: A Story Is Never Finished In The WWE

WrestleMania 39 saw the end of one of The Bloodline's historic reigns and the continuation of another. Despite The Usos losing their Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the main event of night one, Roman Reigns managed to walk out of the second night's main event victorious, shattering Cody Rhodes' dreams.

Although this moment was a downer for many who didn't see the logic in having Reigns continue past 1000 days as champion, WWE sided with the known, putting Rhodes on a new path to attempt to "finish the story."

During the WrestleMania 39 Sunday press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H called the match "every single thing a main event at WrestleMania should be," speaking on the decision to keep the belt on Reigns, imploring fans to continue to let the story play out.

"Maybe for a lot of people a shocking outcome, what I will say about that is it's always interesting to me when people say, 'how could that happen' or 'how could they do that in that moment.' It's almost perfectly spelled out in this story. 'I need to finish the story.' In WWE, the story never finishes. Tomorrow night on Raw, it's sold out Crypto Arena, the story continues. The story takes another chapter, we just got to the end of another chapter but the story continues and that's where this gets interesting to me. That is what's the most amazing thing about this business, the story never ends."

Despite many believing Rhodes to be the clear favorite to win, according to reports, WWE had planned for Reigns to beat Rhodes for several weeks. WWE Raw will air live tomorrow at the Crypto.com Arena, with the show set to address the aftermath of tonight's main event.