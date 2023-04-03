Triple H Says Roman Reigns Is Operating From A Different Stratosphere Than Everyone Else

After surpassing 945 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns challenged anyone in wrestling to step up and try surpassing everything he and The Bloodline have been doing the last several years during the WrestleMania 39 Sunday Press Conference.

In response to Reigns' sentiments, Triple H said he loved hearing Reigns say things like that, claiming "thats what this business is about" while mentioning legends of the past who were in that same spot. WWE's Chief Content Officer stated that you need someone to hit that level and not have it handed to them, but to take it, mentioning that he can't wait to see who comes next. Continuing his praise of Reigns, Triple H said he's currently operating on a different level from anybody else on the roster.

"There's nothing that happens when he's in that ring that doesn't mean something," Triple H said. "It's impressive and why he's been champion for 945 days. It's why he's been at the top of this industry. It's why three WrestleManias in he's defending the same championship in the same run," he continued, "because he's at a whole other level, whole other stratosphere from everybody else that's doing this right now."

Despite coming up with the short end of the stick, Triple H also credited Reigns' opponent, Cody Rhodes, for the gamble he made to get to the WrestleMania main event. Rhodes famously exited AEW and returned to WWE intending to do what his father Dusty Rhodes couldn't: win the WWE Championship. Triple H called it an incredibly tough journey, and if anything, Rhodes "earned his place at the top of this business as a performer, athlete, businessman, and man."