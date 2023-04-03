Roman Reigns Calls Current Portion Of His Career The 'Most Fulfilling'

Roman Reigns has surpassed 940 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion following the toughest test of his historic run – defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. But when you look at the totality of what The Bloodline and the storyline involving his family has amounted to the last several years, to Reigns, it's unmatched.

"This portion of my career has been the most fulfilling," Reigns stated during the post-Night Two WrestleMania 39 press conference late on Sunday. "If you would've asked me before we started doing this, I probably would've told you my work with Make-A-Wish, my work with LLS, the charitable things were the real fulfilling things part of this job. But I have to say," he continued, "being able to dive deep into this thing with Paul [Heyman], to bring my family along, to lift them up, to put them in a position to showcase their talents, their potential, their superstardom to where we get all the way to the point where we main event both nights of WrestleMania ..."

However, beyond his pride in the work he and his family have been doing, he also threw down the gauntlet on the rest of the wrestling industry to step up and try to top it. "I'm challenging anybody. You can be a little kid right now, you can be running independents. You see what me and my family has done? I challenge you to outdo us," he declared. "I want somebody to step up, I want somebody to take this all from us, I want somebody to take the spotlight from us. Take the Island of Relevancy from me because if you don't, we're just going to keep a chokehold on this game. We're not lying to you. We are the best."

The self-proclaimed "Greatest of all time," Reigns said this WrestleMania officially solidified such a label. Addressing the Usos' loss to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on Saturday, Reigns said the family has some problems and felt it during his match, but he'll continue to lift his family up, sort some things out, and handle some business. Because, to him, they've only just begun.