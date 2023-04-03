Kevin Owens Says He And Sami Zayn Did Their Best To Help Cody Rhodes Win At WrestleMania 39

WWE shocked the wrestling world at WrestleMania 39 Night Two by having Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion against Cody Rhodes. The match saw The Bloodline get involved to cost "The American Nightmare," with Solo Sikoa giving Reigns an assist, but Rhodes did get some backup from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

In a new interview with "TODAY" (via Twitter), Owens and Zayn were asked about their involvement in the second main event match of the weekend, as well as the shocking result. While Zayn kept quiet, Owens stated that they did everything they could to try and even the odds for Rhodes. "We did our best to make things right, and once again, we kept the Usos... they didn't belong in that match. We made sure they didn't have too big of an impact on anything that happened," Owens said. "It just went the way it was."

Owens and Zayn, meanwhile, have plenty to celebrate coming out of WrestleMania 39. The duo defeated the Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on Night One, and they got to do it in the main event.

Speaking about the match in the interview with "TODAY," Zayn said it was a full circle moment for the long-time friends, who came up together in the Canadian independent scene and have known each other for over 20 years. "To put a bow on the story at WrestleMania of all places, in L.A., I mean, it's still not fully sunk in, to be honest."

