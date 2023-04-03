The Rock Announced For A Live-Action Remake Of Moana For Disney

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was knocked off the bicycle of Hollywood success by the rocky release of Black Adam, but is dusting himself off and getting back on the bike.

The Walt Disney Company announced at today's shareholder meeting that The Rock will be reprising his role as Maui in a live-action remake of the hit film "Moana." There is no word on when the remake of the 2016 animated film will premiere, and there is no director attached yet. "Moana" star Auli'i Cravalho is set to executive produce the film but there is no word on whether she will reprise the titular role or even have a role in the film.

Disney released an announcement video which features Johnson on the island of O'ahu and explains how the character of Maui was inspired by The Rock's grandfather, WWE Hall of Famer "The High Chief" Peter Maivia.

"When I bring Maui to life, I'm doing it in the spirit of my grandfather," The Rock said, also noting that the production is "very early in the process" with much more work to be done on the "re-imagining" of the Academy Award nominated film.

The news comes after the actor, wrestler and XFL owner's disastrous tenure as DC's Black Adam. Sources told TheWrap that Johnson's demands for the film ended up not only hurting the performance of "Black Adam" but that his refusal to play nice with "Shazam" star Zachary Levi also harmed the recently released "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" as well.