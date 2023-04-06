WWE's Cody Rhodes 'Tore Up A Hotel Room' Before WrestleMania 28 Match Against Big Show

Closing WrestleMania comes with a lot of pressure. It was Cody Rhodes' first time appearing in that coveted spot this past Sunday night when he faced the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. "The American Nightmare" recently spoke with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and revealed a past incident where he let the weight of WrestleMania affect him.

"I was probably the worst at letting all of this get to me," Rhodes said. "I remember I tore up a hotel room in Miami once when I was wrestling Big Show for the Intercontinental title [at WrestleMania 28]. I don't know. It's such an anxious, crazy, wild week filled with all kinds of stresses and just trying to get everything right."

Rhodes featured in the third match on the WrestleMania 28 card, where he walked into the then-Sunlife Stadium as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He was ultimately defeated when Big Show delivered a devastating punch to win the mid card title for the first time in his career. Notably, Rhodes' brother Dustin let it be known five months before WrestleMania 28 that he wanted to face his sibling in a title vs. career match; they would eventually collide at All Elite Wrestling's inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2019.

Rhodes' first taste of WrestleMania action came in 2010 when he participated in a triple threat match involving former Legacy members Randy Orton and Ted Dibiase Jr. After that three-way bout, the 37-year-old performed on WWE's biggest stage five more times, including the Intercontinental Championship clash with Big Show, before exiting the promotion in 2016. Rhodes would make a sensational return to the company on the first night of WrestleMania 38 by defeating Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

