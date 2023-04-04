WWE NXT Preview (4/4): Stand & Deliver Fallout, New Championship Reigns To Begin, More

Some new champions will be walking into tonight's episode of "WWE NXT" following the Stand & Deliver premium live event. Firstly, Carmelo Hayes will have the "NXT" Championship around his waist after ending Bron Breakker's 362-day reign. Following that title encounter, Breakker handed the gold to Hayes and raised his arm in the middle of the ring. Many assumed the 25-year-old would be heading to the main roster after dropping the championship, but he did not make a surprise appearance on last night's episode of "WWE Raw." Of course, the former "NXT" Champion could show up on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, but it should be noted that he is featured on the "NXT" Battleground poster for next month's premium live event. We'll likely learn more about what direction Breakker will take this evening.

Meanwhile, Indi Hartwell is now the "NXT" Women's Champion after she retrieved the gold before Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton, Gigi Dolin, Zoey Stark, and Lyra Valkyria in a ladder match at Stand & Deliver. Again, like Breakker, Perez is featured on the upcoming Battleground premium live event poster, which could suggest she will be around for that show, perhaps looking to reclaim the "NXT" Women's Championship she did not lose via pinfall or submission. Also, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre may be in attendance later to kickstart their reign as the new "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions.

During Saturday's Stand & Deliver event, two matches were announced for this evening's broadcast, including Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly taking on Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. It was also revealed that Odyssey Jones would go one-on-one with Dijak.