Sign Saying 'Give Dana Brooke A Chance' Confiscated At WWE Raw

Last night's post-WrestleMania 39 episode of "WWE Raw" saw some surprise moments, including Matt Riddle's return, Damian Priest putting Bad Bunny through the commentary table, and Brock Lesnar turning on Cody Rhodes just before their tag team match against the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. There was also another incident that allegedly took place in the audience, as a sign that read "Give Dana Brooke A Chance" was said to have been confiscated.

According to Christhian C on Twitter, his pro-Dana Brooke sign was taken from him at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, during Monday's broadcast. He wrote, "Well I'm at Raw and my Give Dana Brooke a chance sign just got confiscated." Responding to the post, Brooke replied, "I am so sorry ! This is so wrong and will be addressed."

Notably, Brooke had responded to Christhian C about his sign earlier in the day. Quote retweeting a photo of the sign being held up next to the barricade, Brooke said, "I got a text while I was backstage from someone w/in the company saying there was a sign for me in the crowd..I instantly started tearing up. I COULDNT THANK YOU ENOUGH FOR BELIEVING IN ME AND EVERYTHING I STAND FOR! This MATTERS! Thank you for having the confidence & support!"

Brooke last performed on "Raw" on November 14, 2022, when Damage CTRL's IYO SKY defeated her in singles action. Since then, the 2023 women's Royal Rumble entrant has been restricted to matches on "WWE Main Event." Her most recent appearance on "Main Event" came on March 29 when she picked up a win against "WWE NXT's" Elektra Lopez.