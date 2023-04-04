Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Wished PWG's Super Dragon Was There For WrestleMania Main Event

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn became the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on Saturday night at WrestleMania 39, dethroning their arch-rivals, the Usos. And in commemorating the special occasion for themselves, both Zayn and Owens featured the logo for the Los Angeles-based independent promotion Pro Wrestling Guerilla emblazoned on their ring gear — a tribute to one of the first American wrestling companies to see something in both of them. In a post-match interview with BT Sport, they discussed the significance of PWG in getting them to WrestleMania for that night's big moment.

"We actually said in the ring, 'God, I wish Super Dragon was here,'" Zayn shared, referring to the former top talent in PWG who also co-founded the promotion and still co-owns it to this day with AEW announcer Excalibur. "He couldn't be here."

Owens added that he had wanted to attend but was unable to for personal reasons. However, Owens still tried to do what he could to make Super Dragon feel as if he was right there with them. "I texted him right before I went out, and sent him a picture of my gear ... We really wouldn't have gotten here without him. I don't know how else to put it. He became a big brother to us right from the get-go when he took a chance on us."

While Zayn and Ownes have traveled a long and windy road since those PWG days to reach WWE and be in the position to main event WrestleMania, they still have a soft spot for the man who helped them get their start. "It's 20 years later, he's still got our back, and it's incredible to do it here [in Los Angeles]," said Owens.