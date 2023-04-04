Billy Gunn Explains Why He's In Better Shape In AEW Than He Was In WWE

2022 brought about a resurgence of Billy Gunn. Years after what was seen as his glory days in WWE as a member of D-Generation X, Gunn found new life in AEW as the scissor-friendly "Daddy Ass" — mentor to The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. And he somehow did all of this while managing to look like he's still in his 30s while being nearly 60 years old.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet over the weekend at WrestleCon, Gunn got to talk about his new approach to physical conditioning, commenting on how it is he ended up now in the best shape of his career.

"I am, only because I put effort into it now," Gunn said. "It's like a lifestyle for me ... It's never an easy question when they ask me 'What do you do?' I go 'It's just a lifestyle. It's not your lifestyle, it's my lifestyle.' My lifestyle is what I enjoy," he added. "I love doing this nutrition stuff, I love playing with my workout stuff ... and I just, I needed an outlet besides wrestling, because it just consumed everything that I did."

However, unlike in the past, he put forth much of a commitment to following a plan than just winging it. "So, once I kind of, a few years ago, when I kind of wanted to start doing shows and kind of get into what this is about," he continued, "instead of just eating everything that was in front of me and just go lift heavy weights and go 'I'm good, I'm a bodybuilder now.' No, there's way more into it than that."

