WWE Raw Ratings Up Big For 2023 Post-WrestleMania Episode

With a commercial-free first hour and the bump that the post-WrestleMania edition of "Raw" always gets, the April 3 edition of WWE's flagship weekly show was sure to do a newsworthy Nielsen rating, and that's before you even factor in all of the day's publicity surrounding the announcement that WWE will be purchased by Endeavor and brought under a new corporate umbrella alongside the UFC. As expected, "Raw" did, in fact, do a great rating. Per the reporting of the usual suspects at ShowbuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, "Raw" averaged 2,260,000 viewers across its three hours (up 23 percent week over week), approximately 991,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (up 37 percent over the prior week). The latter figure translates to a 0.76 P18-49 rating in the key demo, which made it the number one show of the day in ShowbuzzDaily's rankings of cable originals.

Per Wrestlenomics, the total viewership was the highest since "Raw XXX" on January 23, but the P18-49 figure was the best since February 17, 2020, one of the last few episodes before the COVID-19 lockdown. Compared to the median numbers tracked on a rolling four-week basis on the Wrestlenomics Patreon page, the biggest gains, percentage-wise, were with teen and young adult viewers. Females aged 12 to 34 jumped a whopping 71 percent over the median and males in the same age group followed with a 63 percent increase. The smallest increase was 19 percent for adults aged 50+.

"Raw" opened the night with a 0.85 key demo rating and 2,471,000 viewers overall for the commercial-free first hour of Monday's episode, followed by a 0.76 and 2,255,000 viewers for the second hour and then dropping further to a 0.68 and 2,054,000 viewers for the third hour.