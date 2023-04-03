Behind-The-Scenes News On How And Why WWE Went With Endeavor

Like Vince McMahon's Gomez Addams-inspired look, Endeavor's purchase of WWE is real. The wrestling brand, long run by the McMahon family will be merging with Endeavor-owned UFC to bring them both under the same banner of one company. But with a sales process that was supposed to bring forth several credible bidders, how did WWE wind up in the portfolio of Endeavor, especially after CEO Ari Emanuel indicated reluctance in taking on more debt?

The relationship between McMahon and Emmanuel played a key factor in Endeavor being WWE's landing spot. According to PWInsider, the two business moguls have known each other for over 22 years, which elevated Endeavor above several of the other potential buyers. Some even went as far as to describe the situation as "the devil you know" when it comes to the two parties as opposed to a buyer WWE was less familiar with.

Talks between the two sides heated up to another level over the last few weeks despite Emmanuel's public statements. For WWE's part, it's believed Endeavor could help grow the promotion's popularity, similar to the growth UFC has undergone under its ownership. The fact that McMahon was able to maintain significant power with this merger — something he reportedly sought upon initial reports of WWE seeking a sale — also was a plus in Endeavor's column.

Additionally, international expansion was something WWE felt Endeavor could offer in the deal. Per Fightful Select, WWE has looking to increase its international TV deals going forward, particularly in the U.K., where it has been attempting to get a bigger rights deal and greater visibility. WWE currently airs on BT Sport in the U.K., which notably doesn't have the visibility of ITV which broadcasts WWE's competitor, AEW.