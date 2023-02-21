BT Sport, WWE's UK Broadcast Home, Rebranding To TNT Sports

The United Kingdom's sports TV landscape will see a major change later this year, as BT Sport will be re-branded to TNT Sports starting in July. This update comes following last year's announcement of a joint venture between Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Sport, which now sees WBD working alongside BT Group to draw in the eyes of as many UK sports fans as possible.

BT Sport has been WWE's home in the UK and Ireland since January 2020, and the company's shows will continue to air on the network as it makes the transition into its new branding. In addition to WWE, TNT Sports will feature the Olympics, Grand Slam tennis, Premier League soccer, UFC, and more. The Eurosport channel, owned by WBD, will reportedly continue to exist as-is for now, before eventually being folded into TNT Sports as well.

With this current joint venture, WBD now has relationships with both WWE and AEW, which airs on TBS and TNT in the United States. While AEW's current deal with WBD is set to expire at the end of 2023, it's unknown how long WWE's deal with BT and WBD will continue. When that deal was first announced in 2019, all that was revealed was that the two companies had signed a "multi-year" partnership. Prior to their deal with BT Sport, WWE had aired on Sky for over 30 years.

WWE's contract with BT, which now carries over to WBD, reportedly features a condition that bars the company's TV stations from airing other wrestling programming. That means that, despite the partnership between AEW and WBD, fans should not expect to see the upstart promotion pop up on TNT Sports in the UK alongside WWE any time in the near future.