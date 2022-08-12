A Condition WWE Insists Upon With TV Stations Could Prevent AEW Getting More Exposure
WWE's global audience has always been a priority. When the company moved its video library to NBCUniversal's U.S.-only Peacock streaming service, the WWE Network stayed operational in international markets, and they continue to produce area-specific content for Africa, India, The Middle East, and other countries and regions. The United Kingdom has been a specific target for WWE, with the company even starting an off-shoot of their developmental program in the country with "NXT UK."
The TV partner responsible for airing WWE in the United Kingdom is BT Sport, a group of pay television channels that has broadcast in the UK and Ireland since 2013. WWE has been presenting programming on BT Sport since 2020, with the network even lending WWE a studio when the COVID-19 pandemic forced "NXT UK" to cancel a taping. Along with the usual wrestling content, WWE has also been broadcasting original series from the WWE Network on BT Sport, such as their documentary on the Ruthless Aggression era. However, it turns out a pending takeover of BT Sport by Warner Bros. Discovery could lead to an issue involving both WWE and AEW programming in the UK.
WWE Could Indirectly Block an AEW TV Contract
Back in May of this year, Warner Bros Discovery reached an agreement to combine Eurosport UK with BT Sport (via The Guardian), meaning BT Sport will likely be taken over by the company currently responsible for broadcasting All Elite Wrestling. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, though, fans shouldn't expect that BT Sport will be contractually allowed to air AEW programming.
According to the Observer, most — if not all — WWE television contracts come with a clause barring the broadcast of other wrestling companies on the same network, with a source confirming that to the publication. AEW's international expansion plans are complicated by their upcoming negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery in 2023 and 2024. The promotion is looking to renew their contract with the media giant, but would not be contractually allowed to broadcast on their current platform for sports in Europe. International expansion is one of AEW's principle goals, as the company hired a former Impact Wrestling employee to help with that effort in September 2021.