A Condition WWE Insists Upon With TV Stations Could Prevent AEW Getting More Exposure

WWE's global audience has always been a priority. When the company moved its video library to NBCUniversal's U.S.-only Peacock streaming service, the WWE Network stayed operational in international markets, and they continue to produce area-specific content for Africa, India, The Middle East, and other countries and regions. The United Kingdom has been a specific target for WWE, with the company even starting an off-shoot of their developmental program in the country with "NXT UK."

The TV partner responsible for airing WWE in the United Kingdom is BT Sport, a group of pay television channels that has broadcast in the UK and Ireland since 2013. WWE has been presenting programming on BT Sport since 2020, with the network even lending WWE a studio when the COVID-19 pandemic forced "NXT UK" to cancel a taping. Along with the usual wrestling content, WWE has also been broadcasting original series from the WWE Network on BT Sport, such as their documentary on the Ruthless Aggression era. However, it turns out a pending takeover of BT Sport by Warner Bros. Discovery could lead to an issue involving both WWE and AEW programming in the UK.