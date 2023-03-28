WWE Sales Talks Reportedly 'Going Quite Well,' Multiple Parties Interested

It's been a minute since we've run into any new developments on a potential WWE sale. But earlier today, CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" provided a bit of an update on the state of things as realistic buyers start stepping forth and negotiations on a purchase price begin.

"It's shaping up to be a pretty good sale process," according to financial reporter David Faber, who then proceeded to run through a few guesses at some of the suitors who might be in the mix to acquire WWE. Those participants included Endeavor, Liberty Media (the owners of Formula One, the Atlanta Braves, and SiriusXM), the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, and maybe some private equity firm — alluding to RedBird Capital, which partnered with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to buy the XFL, by speculating that it'd "perhaps [be] in partnership with well-known names in the sport."

However, that doesn't limit the buyer pool to just those options with CNBC adding that not only is the process active "but it's going quite well. It is expected to conclude in the not-too-distant future." One missing name from the list of possible buyers was Comcast, which was addressed with a reiteration that it is not involved in sale talks.

Endeavor's inclusion is sure to raise some eyebrows after CEO Ari Emanuel seemingly removed the company from the equation by publicly stating that they weren't looking to take on any more debt in order to make such a deal. However, it is entirely possible that taking such a position was meant as a negotiating tactic in order to find a more favorable price for an acquisition down the line.