Kevin Nash Reveals Conversation He Had With Britt Baker About AEW Dynamite, All Access

"I had the privilege to work the Richmond Comic-Con," Kevin Nash began on his latest episode of "Kliq This."

Nash recounted a weekend full of fun with his friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, whom Nash says he took to dinner and a basketball game.

"I had no idea that Mick was as crazy about hoops as I am."

According to Nash, he and Foley weren't the only wrestling presence in Richmond.

"And then next to Mick was Britt Baker, the dentist from AEW, and I got a chance to – I've met her several times. I met her when she was young ... when she first broke in."

Nash says he ended up traveling with Baker on the same flight out of Richmond, Virginia, where the two started talking. Britt said she was disappointed that Nash didn't watch AEW.

"I said you know that started as a tweet," Nash chuckled, saying the whole pact with Steve Austin and The Undertaker was all to work the "trolls" on Twitter.