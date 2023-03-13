Kevin Nash And Steve Austin Have A Pact To Not Watch AEW Right Now

Kevin Nash was one of the biggest reasons for the Monday Night Wars in the 1990s and 30 years later, he's officially made his allegiances clear as to what he's watching and not watching on a weekly basis. During the latest episode of his podcast, "Kliq This," the former NWO member spoke about how he and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer made a pact to stop watching All Elite Wrestling.

"I just want to go on record today, I have not watched AEW in months," Nash said. "It goes back to Steve Austin and I got a pact that he's not watching it therefore I'm not watching it and what I can tell by Twitter is [Undertaker] is now not watching it. It's nothing against any of the talent over there, anybody that does anything over there. It's just something that we decided. It's like lent, you have to give things up so we did that. It doesn't change the fact that Kenny Omega is my favorite wrestler. Doesn't change that at all."

The comment about Omega dates back to September of last year when Nash called him his favorite because of his rivalry with Will Ospreay, who is someone Nash has his own history with, dating back to a comment the WWE Hall of Famer made about Ospreay's 5-star matches.

Going back to the conversation about him, Austin and The Undertaker not watching AEW, Nash recently made reference to the same sentiment about Austin on social media, responding to a tweet about AEW star Wheeler Yuta paying homage to his iconic sharpshooter moment with Bret Hart at Survivor Series 1996. The WWE Hall of Famer recited the same line, saying that Austin "ain't watching." The Undertaker then replied to the tweet, simply writing "huge pop!!!" which seemed like a joke referencing him not watching the product either.