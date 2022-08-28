Will Ospreay Fires Back At WWE HOFer For Questioning His Popularity

Will Ospreay has fired back at two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash for questioning his popularity.

Earlier this week, a fan on Twitter pointed out how Ospreay has had four 5-star matches over the past month or so, which is more than CM Punk, John Cena and Kurt Angle have combined for their entire career (three).

In response to the tweet, Nash wrote: "How's his merchandise sales?"

A few hours later, Ospreay resorted to the old "quad joke" that has followed Nash for nearly two decades.

"Did you tear your quads writing this tweet?" Ospreay asked the wrestling legend.

Wrestlers and fans alike have quipped about Nash's quadriceps ever since he blew out his quadriceps while walking across the ring during a tag team match on the July 8, 2002 episode of "WWE Raw." The match was supposed to mark Nash's in-ring return from another injury, and according to several reports, Nash tearing his quads forced WWE to change creative plans for the nWo. The stable was disbanded a week later.

As noted in this list of matches rated over 5 stars by Dave Meltzer, Ospreay has already had a ton of stellar bouts during the course of his career. Some of his recent 5-star matches came against Shingo Takagi on August 6, and Kazuchika Okada on August 18, during NJPW's G1 Climax tournament. Ospreay made a reference to his recent exploits during a fiery promo exchange with Kenny Omega following last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Ospreay and Omega will lock horns this coming Wednesday as The Elite faces the United Empire in the semi-final of the ongoing AEW World Trios Titles tournament.