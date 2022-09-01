Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'

Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine.

Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler."

Kevin Nash and Kenny Omega have a common enemy, Will Ospreay. Nash recently took a shot at Ospreay, and his numerous 5-star matches, asking, "How's his merchandise sales?"

Ospreay fired back asking if the oft-injured Nash "tore his quad tweeting that?"

On Wednesday, before facing Ospreay's United Empire, Omega had AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts run down Omega's many critical and financial successes, much to the delight of the WWE Hall of Famer Nash.

Not only was Omega able to flaunt his success in Ospreay's face during the entrance, but also beat Ospreay's team to advance to the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament final. Ospreay got a modicum of revenge against Omega and The Young Bucks, attacking the victorious trio in bitter fashion after "Dynamite" went off the air.

Never a slouch in the merchandise game, Kevin Nash recently entered into the world of legal cannabis, partnering with HYMAN Cannabis to create a strain called "Jack Knife Powerbomb" named for Nash's finishing maneuver. The strain was set to release in Michigan dispensaries on September 2. Nash is not keeping his opinions to himself, as he's been active in the podcasting world, joining Conrad Thompson's AdFreeShows network of shows with "Kliq This."