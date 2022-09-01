Who Stood Tall After 8/31 AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

Will Ospreay & Aussie Open of United Empire had the last laugh despite losing to Kenny Omega & Young Bucks of The Elite in the main event of the 7/31 "AEW Dynamite."

After the show went off the air, Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Mak Davis rushed back to the ring to carry out a vicious attack on The Elite, using steel chairs while executing their signature moves on the AEW originals. This included Ospreay hitting a Stormbreaker on Nick Jackson and a Hidden Blade on Omega. According to fans at the arena, Don Callis stood outside the ring and watched helplessly. Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler didn't get involved, either.

A video of the attack can be seen below.

A little later, Young Bucks shared a photo of themselves & Omega recovering in the backstage area with ice packs taped to various parts of their body, possibly selling the attack at the hands of the United Empire.

AEW's social media also released official post-show footage, while questioning if Omega & Bucks will be 100% going into the final of the AEW World Trios tourney this Sunday at the All Out pay-per-view.

It appears The Elite vs. United Empire rivalry will continue going forward. The Elite will face either Best Friends & Orange Cassidy or Dark Order & Hangman Page, with the winners being crowned the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions.