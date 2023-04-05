The Prime Time Players Reunite Backstage At WWE RAW

Often described as the "Super Bowl of professional wrestling," WWE's annual WrestleMania showcase brings fans and performers together from all across the world. This year, WrestleMania 39 emanated from Los Angeles, California, and along with it came an entire week of festivities, in and outside the realm of WWE.

Following their two-night extravaganza at SoFi Stadium, the company traveled 40 minutes northeast to the Crypto.com Arena for "Raw," where a pair of former tag team partners reunited. As revealed in a post on Twitter, former WWE Tag Team Champions Darren Young and Titus O'Neil — collectively known as The Prime Time Players — met up backstage at this week's "Raw."

"Let us remind you...BROWN DON'T BREAK DOWN & PTP in the house!!! @TitusONeilWWE #KnowYourWorth #MillionsOfDollars #rawaftermania #BlockTheHate #PRIMETIMEPLAYERS @wwe @njpwglobal @NJPWofAmerica," Young wrote.

After the duo's breakup in 2016, O'Neil later formed a new group called "Titus Worldwide" featuring the likes of Dana Brooke, Apollo Crews, and Akira Tozawa. Darren Young, on the hand, transitioned to be a protege of WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund, up until his WWE departure in late 2017. Following his exit, Young went by his real name, Fred Rosser, and began venturing into new territories, such as New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Last week, Young made his way to LA to compete at Impact's Multiverse United pay-per-view, as well as Effy's Big Gay Brunch 6 for GCW. Once his in-ring commitments were fulfilled, Young took the opportunity to reunite with his former tag team partner, who now serves as a Global Ambassador for WWE.