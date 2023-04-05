Ric Flair Dealt With Insecurity Through His Shawn Michaels WrestleMania Match And Beyond

The Ric Flair vs. Shawn Michaels match at WrestleMania 24 is widely regarded as one of the pre-eminent matches of the 21st century. And while the wrestling world will forever remember the closing moments, which saw Michaels apologizing to Flair before super-kicking him to retirement, "The Nature Boy" himself was unsure how the match was received by both his peers and fans.

While recounting the match on his "To Be The Man" podcast, Flair revealed how insecure he felt both before and after the match.

"I got very insecure as I got older because people kept telling me I was old," Flair said. "It made me insecure about my ability. Even though I could still perform, the age word kept hitting me so many different times, from so many different angles. When I came through that curtain, I know Shawn said, 'Man, that was great,' but I truly didn't know if it was good or bad. I knew it was highly emotional, the crowd was into it, and Shawn had just performed like nobody else — but when we walked back through that curtain, the entire company was there waiting for us. Not just the technical people, but the whole company was lined up through the hallway.

"And then Shawn pulls me aside and says he wants to talk to me. I was afraid he was going to say that I messed up or didn't do something right. He then opens up his bag and pulls out two green boxes. They were Rolexes — unbelievable. It was a $65,000 watch. Shawn and I have the same watch. I didn't ask for it, this was just a kind gesture by Shawn."