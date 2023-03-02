Brian Gewirtz Compares WWE Evolution Story To Sami Zayn Turning On The Bloodline

The saga of the Bloodline in WWE has become one of the most legendary storylines in modern wrestling history, with the addition and eventual exit of Sami Zayn from the group garnering rave reviews from fans and critics alike. One person who loves the storyline is former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who spoke about it on the "Hall of Fame" podcast with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Gewirtz compared the success of the Bloodline story to the Evolution story, contrasting how Randy Orton's exit from the supergroup was seen "less fondly" than Batista's.

"The cool thing with Sami and with Roman and with The Usos and Heyman and now Kevin Owens and all that is it's been gestating for quite some time and they're not resting on their laurels as far as like, 'We don't need to advance the story this week. We can just have a three-segment match and that will cover it,'" said Gewirtz. Instead, the storyline is advancing every week, adding new twists and turns as they go.

He further explained that Batista turning on Triple H was planned out, knowing where they were going to end up on the way to their ultimate goal at WrestleMania 21. The Orton story, however, didn't have the same planning behind it. "The Orton thing, which you know again, decided, it was well, 'Why is Triple H booting Orton out of Evolution? Because he has the title?' Yep, law of the jungle. Old lion [is] jealous of the young lion, and there's truth to that but you could let that build for a little bit."