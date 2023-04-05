WWE NIL Track And Field Star Masai Russell Sets New Collegiate Record In 100-Meter Hurdles

Another potential WWE star is already making waves during her collegiate athletic career.

Masai Russell, who is currently signed with WWE through its developmental "Next In Line" (NIL) program, broke the collegiate record in the women's 100-meter hurdles during a recent competition in Texas.

The University of Kentucky track star ran the 100-meter hurdle in what the Wildcats' news release said was a "scintillating" time of 12.36 (2.0) seconds, the school's athletic program said in a news release. The record was last broken in 2013. "This is the second time in the calendar year Russell has smashed a collegiate record," the University of Kentucky stated. Russell broke the NCAA record for 60-meter hurdles in January.

The Potomac, Maryland native is currently a graduate student at the university. She was part of the inaugural WWE NIL class, which was first announced in December 2021. Russell, a 5-foot-5 track and field athlete, was selected for the WWE NIL program alongside fellow NCAA stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder, twin basketball players from the University of Miami, and Isaac Odugbesan, a football player from the University of Alabama.

WWE has said its NIL program is intended to recruit current NCAA stars into coming to the pro wrestling promotion's Florida-based training facility, where the company hopes the already athletic sports figures can make an easy transition into an in-ring career.

The wrestling promotion has announced three NIL classes since it introduced the concept back in December 2021, after a federal ruling forced the NCAA to allow its athletes to be able to benefit financially from their name, image, and likeness. To date, however, no athletes signed to WWE through its three NIL classes have made their in-ring debuts yet.