New Book Chronicling The Journey Of WWE Tag Champs Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Coming In 2024

While social media can sometimes be a cesspool of cynicism when it comes to fandom, occasionally there are pockets of brightness that offer respite from the negativity. For the wrestling community, one of those bright spots is Mith Gifs on Twitter and Tumblr. Not only does she provide top-quality gifs for our enjoyment, but her unrivaled analytical threads about Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's relationship over the years are like graduate courses in storytelling. Now, J.J. McGee's dissection of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions' journey is making its way from social media to our local bookstores as the professor at Aichi Shukutoku University in Japan with a doctorate in rhetoric is releasing an all-new book about "The Prizefighter" and the former "Honorary Uce."

According to publisher Hybrid Shoot, McGee's book will be titled "Fight Forever: The Ballad of Kevin and Sami." It will chronicle the careers of Owens and Zayn from their days in the independents to their biggest victory to date at Wrestlemania 39. Using each chapter to focus on one match and the events surrounding it, the author will unravel the tapestry of symbolism, recurring themes, and subtle character work that always finds a way back to the eternal question between these two fan-favorite wrestlers: "Can we succeed together, or are we stronger apart?"

While no release date has been revealed at this point, the book is estimated to hit shelves in 2024. And when it does, it will feature cover art by Eunice Lai, interior art from Jaime Shelhamer, and (based on the sneak peek on Mith Gifs' Twitter) deep dives into the days when El Generico and Kevin Steen faced the likes of The Briscoes, the Kings of Wrestling, as well as each other.