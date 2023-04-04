Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens' WrestleMania Main Event Was Bigger Than Daniel Bryan's

Nine years ago, WrestleMania XXX ended in the image of Daniel Bryan — the eternal underdog, the massively popular fan favorite who had been unfairly held down by WWE management until they simply couldn't deny him any longer — raising his two newly-won title belts in the air, having just defeated Randy Orton and Batista in the main event to capture the unified WWE World Heavyweight Championship. It was one of the most moving, inspiring moments in WWE history, the culmination of a story that will live forever in wrestling history. It was magical.

It was also fully eclipsed this past weekend at WrestleMania 39 by its spiritual successor, the image of Sami Zayn — the massively popular fan favorite who had been unfairly held down by WWE management until they simply couldn't deny him any longer — and his best friend and tag team partner, Kevin Owens, each raising their two newly-won title belts in the air, having just defeated The Usos to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. This moment was more moving, more inspiring, the culmination of an even better story that will somehow live even longer in wrestling history. It was, quite simply, more magical.

To recognize this is not to take anything away from Daniel Bryan or WrestleMania XXX, both of which remain spectacular. But the completion of Bryan's journey, while incredible, has nothing on the destiny realized by Owens and Zayn on Saturday night, and such greatness, ironically, deserves to be acknowledged.