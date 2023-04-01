American Alpha Talk Tag Team Title Match Potentially Main-Eventing WrestleMania, Randy Orton, Mandy Rose, And More! - Exclusive

You mentioned "NXT." Y'all are both from "NXT" originally, [Chad] you were "NXT" Tag Team Champion. If you look at the tag team division in "NXT" right now, is there any team that stands out to you as like, "Oh, those guys are going to be here next year at WrestleMania"?

Otis: I'd say the, was it Brutus and Julius?

The Creeds?

Otis: Creeds. Absolutely. Those guys are studs. I would say, it's the same look, but it's kind of just two badasses together with two different personalities. It always works on camera, too. So you can see those guys coming up pretty damn soon.

Gable: Yeah, them for sure. They stand out. And I've watched them work a lot and talked to them privately about the business and things they can work on. But they're so good. They're so unique to watch and they just catch your eye. They've got that thing stylistically that you want, where just watching them is very unique, to watch them work. And then you look at a team like Pretty Deadly, too, down there. Man, they blow my mind, too. I can't take my eyes off them. So they're a couple different teams that if they get called up, I couldn't wait to work with them. They'd be awesome.

I think it was a couple of weeks ago, they were cracking me up just by saying the words "stand and deliver" a bunch of different times.

Gable: Yeah, man. They just get it, dude. They're so unique to watch, and they're great workers and the type of guys you want to be in there with, because they would just give you something to play off of so much. It's awesome.

Otis: They wear the same workout clothing, too. Saw them in the gym yesterday. They walked in, went in the bathroom together, came back out, had the exact shirt and pants on. Yes. Very tag team-ish.