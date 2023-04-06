Dolph Ziggler Had A Blast During His NXT Experience, Lauds Bron Breakker

One year ago, Dolph Ziggler experienced a career-first when he spent a month on "WWE NXT" in a program with Bron Breakker that featured him winning the "NXT" Championship. The storyline had several twists both on screen and behind the scenes. During a recent appearance on "Insight," Ziggler opened up about his experience.

"That was really cool," Ziggler said, "one, because I thought I was going there to do what I do, help a young guy out. But they also go, 'Hey, you get a little more creative to do what you want talking-wise.' And I go, 'That's been a problem for me for 15 years.'" Ziggler explained that he's always had to follow what WWE wanted him to say and this time he was able to just be himself for the first time in his career.

"It was so fun because a lot of people didn't know I was doing it. I thought it was for like four weeks, work with [Breakker], help him out and see if he's ready for the main roster," Ziggler said. But as it turned out, WWE had a different approach by having Ziggler "steal" the "NXT" Championship in a triple threat match to set up the main event of NXT Stand and Deliver. Ziggler retained at that event but ultimately dropped the title back to Breakker on the "Raw" after WrestleMania to get more eyes on the up-and-comer.

Ziggler added, "He's such a good kid that if I hated him, I would've done the exact same work. But I'm happy for him because I like him, and I don't like a lot of people."

