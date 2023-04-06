Rickey Shane Page Says Jacob Fatu Is A 'Top Three' Member Of The Anoa'i Bloodline

When professional wrestling fans think of "The Bloodline," Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos often come to mind first. But another member of the Anoa'i family has quietly been dominating the scene in Major League Wrestling in recent years, even earning recent praise from an opponent as a "top-three" member of the famed wrestling family.

During a recent interview on AdFreeShows, Rickey Shane Page opened up about his upcoming match with Jacob Fatu, a one-time MLW World Heavyweight Champion and member of the Anoa'i family. The Anoa'i family tree includes the likes of legendary Samoan wrestlers like Reigns, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Rikishi, and more.

Page, who will face Fatu at MLW's Battle Riot V in Philadelphia this Saturday night, was asked what he likes about his opponent.

"What's not to like?" Page responded. "He's probably one of the best wrestlers in the world and again, another person that people, I feel, they sleep on him. He's amazing – an absolute freak athlete for his size, an entertainer, [he] can get a crowd going and people absolutely love him. He's one of the best people to be around in general."

Page twice lost to Fatu last year — once for the West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Title — and said every time they've fought it's "been great." Fatu, who most recently challenged current MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone to no avail, "should be a millionaire," according to his next opponent.

"He's one of those kind of guys, one of those once-in-a-lifetime kind of guys," Page said. "Even to stick out that much and be that good in his family, think about that, that's crazy. His family is insane ... He's probably top-three in the bloodline, for real. He's amazing."

