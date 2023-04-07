MLW Battle Riot Adds Lince Dorado Vs. Akira For Middleweight Belt

A new match was announced on Thursday for Major League Wrestling's Battle Riot V event. Lince Dorado is set to defend his MLW World Middleweight Championship against AKIRA. Battle Riot V is set for Saturday, April 8 at the 2300 Arena in Philadephia, Pennsylvania.

Dorado has been the MLW World Middleweight Champion since Fightland on October 30, 2022. He defeated then-champion Shun Skywalker for the title. Dorado is a former WWE Superstar who was released in November 2021 after he and current ROH star Metalik had asked for their release months before. They were best known in WWE as the Lucha House Party.

Other title matches set for Battle Riot V include MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone defending his title against Real1, Shigehiro Irie putting the wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship on the line against Calvin Tankman, and John Hennigan defending the MLW National Openweight title against Lio Rush and Willie Mack.

The Samoan SWAT Team, the duo of Lance Anoa'i and Juicy Finau, will also defend the MLW World Tag Team Championship against The Second Crew (Matthew Justice and 1 Called Manders) in a Hardcore Tag Team match.

In singles action, Billie Starkz will face Mandy Leon, and Jacob Fatu will face Rickey Shane Page. There will also be the 40-man Battle Riot match for a future shot at the MLW World Heavyweight title. Some of the entrants for the match have already been announced, which include the likes of Davey Boy Smith Jr, Mance Warner, Tracy Williams, Sam Adonis, Delirious, and ECW Originals Little Guido and the returning Raven.