Raven Set For In-Ring Return At MLW's Battle RIOT V Next Month

It's been more than two years since ECW veteran Raven stepped into a professional wrestling ring, but that is set to change when the 58-year-old competes in MLW's Battle RIOT V match next month. The company has announced Raven's participation in the 40-man match, noting that it will be the first time the Impact Hall of Famer competes in MLW in almost 20 years.

MLW Battle RIOT V is set to take place on April 8 live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The historic arena is best known as the home of ECW, making Raven's participation in the match particularly fitting. Additional entrants announced for the match thus far include John Hennigan, Willie Mack, and Jimmy Lloyd, among others, with more participants to be announced in the weeks ahead.

According to MLW, the Battle RIOT match is described as a "mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight." The company introduced the match in 2017, and previous winners have included Tom Lawlor, LA Park, Hammerstone, and Jacob Fatu. The winner of the match is entitled to a shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Hammerstone, at a time and place of their choosing.

Just weeks ago, while speaking with WrestlingInc, Raven denied that he would be competing in the ring for MLW after making an appearance for the company, but it seems as though the veteran was simply playing coy or plans have since changed. Raven has undergone multiple surgeries over the past year, and last October stated that he was planning on getting back in the ring at some point in the future, but wasn't sure exactly when that would be possible for him.